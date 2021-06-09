One killed on SH 105

An early-morning crash Monday, June 7, claimed the life of 42-year old Rhoda Nimako of Houston and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries. According to Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz, the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 8:50 a.m. a 2015 Nissan Versa, driven by Nimako, was traveling ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!