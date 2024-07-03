One killed in two-vehicle crash

POINT BLANK — The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 190, near Point Blank, that occurred June 25. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 9:44 a.m., a 2008 Honda Pilot was traveling east, while a 2016 International truck tractor was traveling ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!