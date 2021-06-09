Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
One transported in Sunday crash

A wreck on Texas State Highway 6 South Sunday afternoon, June 6, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, a 2015 Lexus was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 2. The Lexus attempted to cross the ...

