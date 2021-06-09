One transported in Sunday crash

A wreck on Texas State Highway 6 South Sunday afternoon, June 6, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, a 2015 Lexus was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 2. The Lexus attempted to cross the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!