One transported in Sunday crash Posted in: News A wreck on Texas State Highway 6 South Sunday afternoon, June 6, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, a 2015 Lexus was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 2. The Lexus attempted to cross the ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!