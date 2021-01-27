Open containers approved in historic downtown

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, Jan. 25, and unanimously approved Ordinance No. 951-21, amending alcohol sales, authorizing non glass open alcohol containers in the Historic Downtown and Central Business District.

The request was made by business owners in the Central Business District such as the soon-toopen Rail & Rye Restaurant and Red Board Tavern & Table on the theory that it would encourage patrons to purchase a drink and continue to shop. At present, open containers are allowed at Texas Birthday Bash, Wine Walk, and Reds, Wheats & Blues, and must be sanctioned by city council.

Under the amended ordinance, open containers will be allowed in an area which runs north-south from Millican to Holland Street and east-west from LaSalle to Ninth Street.

When asked about safety concerns, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said, “I think that our citizens are very responsible and the folks that come visit us respect that.“

He pointed to “no incidents” in the 9-year history of the Texas Birthday Bash despite the amount of alcohol available.

Citing the success of the City of Georgetown which allows open containers, City Manager Brad Stafford said, “I think that’s what our business folks were looking at, just another option to improve business.”

One-way Railroad Street approved

Council approved Ordinance No. 952-21 designating Railroad Street between Johnson Street and Washington Avenue one-way northbound (toward Washington) and authorized the placement of signage. This follows discussion at the April 27, 2020, city council meeting and supporting comments from Rail & Rye Restaurant owner Chris Tucker and contractor Jonathan Jennings.

Once Railroad Street, and the Farquhar Street Crosswalk with its accompanying median running to LaSalle Street are constructed, westbound drivers will be allowed left turns only at LaSalle Street or Ninth Street.

Eastbound drivers will still be able to turn right onto Farquhar Street and can access Railroad Street businesses by circling the block or using Ninth Street. Responding to a question about why not oneway southbound, Stafford said it would not comply with a future “quiet zone” along Railroad Street, a section where locomotive horns would not be routinely sounded.

Ped-bike plan added

Council approved amending the City’s thoroughfare plan to include the Basic Scope of Services for the Pedestrian and Bicycle System Plan, an action which reduces the engineering services fee for the ped-bike plan by $12,000 to $36,500.

The ped-bike plan was first introduced at the Nov. 9, 2020, City Council Meeting and, according to Stafford, “connects all parks and proposed parks.”

The City just received a $5,000 Rural Initiative grant from the Laura Jane Musser Fund, and other possible funding sources include $60,000-plus in the Sidewalk Fund, as well as grants from TxDOT and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Stafford said, “For us to qualify for any TXDOT funding, we have to have some kind of a plan.”

Other council action:

•Approved the bid award for 2020 Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Project to Teal Services, LLC, in the amount of $375,639.

•Approved of a proposal from Brycer, LLC for service providers who will inspect and test fire protection systems.

•Approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 953-21 relating to speed zones which specifically designates additional areas of the City of Navasota in which rates of speed of 30 miles per hour or more are authorized. Based on TxDOT’s recommendation, the speed limit on FM 1227 between the city limits and FM 379 shall be reduced to 55 miles per hour.

•Approved accepting the Navasota Police Departments 2020 Racial Profiling Report. NPD received no complaints regarding information collected during traffic stops. It was noted that most of the 861 traffic stops involve individuals who do not live in Grimes County.

•Approved the appointment of Eric Covarrubias to the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

•Approved Revised Navasota Municipal Library Policy to increase DVD rental to one week and maximum rentals per household at one time to three.

•Approved the first reading of Ordinance 954-21 authorizing participation with other Entergy service area cities in matters concerning Entergy Texas, Inc., at the Public Utilities Commission.

•Approved adoption of Procedures for the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery for Monthly Activity Status Reports.

•Approved adopting a Policy and Procedures for Grant Payments.

Staff report:

•Presented former city councilman Geoff Horn with a plaque recognizing 8-plus years of service.

•Received an update on Texas Birthday Bash form Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks.

•Received an update on the Farquhar Street Crosswalk and W. Washington downtown streetscapes from City Manager Brad Stafford who said projects pending TxDOT approval.

•Received a report from Councilman Bernie Gessner on P&Z workshop about the ETJ.

•New fulltime firefighter Michael Smithwick was introduced.

Mayor’s calendar:

•Jan. 29-30 – Go Texan Cook-Off, Grimes County Expo and Fairgrounds.

•Feb. 6 – Farmers Market, Navasota River Halls, SH 105 W.

•Now through Jan. 31 – Exhibition called “What Remains” by Artists in Residents Ashley Anderson and Shannon Frazier at the Horlock House Art Gallery and History Museum.

Public comments:

Resident Doris Sauls requested that City Council order a Special Bond Election in conjunction with May 1 City Election. Sauls said the purpose of the Special Bond Election is to submit a proposition in Navasota to authorize issuance of $2.5 million in city bonds from ad valorem taxes “for parks and recreation purposes, namely the construction of the Grace Park, Navasota.” Sauls said the election is a stand-alone item and can be voted up or down by the voters.

Council meetings may be viewed in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.