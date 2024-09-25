Overlay concept upheld, AutoZone denied

Navasota residents packed city council chambers at the Sept. 23 Regular Meeting again in response to a zoning change application that would allow construction of an AutoZone on the corner of Washington Avenue and N. Post Oak. After a public hearing with 16 comments, 12 against and four in favor,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!