Overlay District remains point of contention for City

The Navasota City Council heard from six citizens at its Regular Meeting Monday, April 11, who oppose a Development Plan Application for car sales in the Washington Avenue Overlay District. After 45-minutes of heartfelt comments on both sides, councilman Josh Fultz’s motion to deny the application failed 2-2 with Fultz and councilman Grant Holt in favor of denial and Mayor Bert Miller and councilman Bernie Gessner voting against denial. Council member Patti Pederson was absent.

The plan was submitted by Marco Castaneda on behalf of Angel’s Car Wash at 804 E. Washington Avenue who wanted to add used car sales as an additional service and source of revenue. Vehicular sales are permitted in the B-1: General Business District but a development plan application and approval is required for all mixed use and businesses in the Overlay District which runs from N. Post Oak to Millican and S. Post Oak to Nolan Street.

Castaneda first appeared before council March 14 at which time action was tabled to allow him to work with City staff to address concerns about aesthetics and the impact car sales would have on the City’s “gateway” to Navasota’s historic downtown.

Castaneda returned Monday with a plan which included limiting car sales to six at one time, installing a wrought-iron fence with gate around the unpaved area along Leon Street, low level shrubs and landscaping along Leon adjacent to the sale vehicles, retractable belt stanchions surrounding the display vehicles (adhering to state requirements), redesigning the existing pole sign to include both business names, and relocating the vehicles to the rear of the property after close of business.

Those speaking during public comments shared concerns about “commercial creep,” taking a “step backward” from the accomplishments in downtown, that allowing car sales “gets away from the intent of the guidelines of the historic overlay,” future expansion, and the impact on neighboring property values.

After addressing the creation of the Overlay District and lack of provision for commercial buildings existing at that time, Gessner said, “The car wash is not going to go away. The car wash is still going to be there. This is going to take it and make it a little bit better.”

Miller referred to the current coexistence of businesses and residences in the Overlay and said, “He (Castaneda) had a genuine plan to better himself and the business, but also to better the business that was at that location. I just think there’s a way to give and take.”

According to Castaneda, he redesigned the plan to improve the look of the sales lot and to “be able to use the amount of space that I have to be able to make an extra source of income. I have employees and family I have to feed.”

He reiterated his commitment to comply with City requirements.

City legal counsel Carey Bovey told The Examiner since the Development Plan wasn’t denied, Castaneda has the option to bring it back to council without the required one-year waiting period had it been denied. It was noted at the onset that a 3-2 vote of approval by council was required to overturn Planning and Zoning’s 3-1-1 negative recommendation at its Feb. 24 meeting.

Phase IV variance approved

After a public hearing with no comments against, council approved a variance application submitted by James Hassell for properties located on CR 424, soon to be the 187-lot Pecan Lakes Estates Phase IV.

Developer Hassell will donate 11.861 acres for Parkland Development which exceeds the Chapter 10 Subdivision Regulations requirement of 3.895 acres applicable to Phase IV.

In addition, Hassell will construct a roadway with sidewalks leading to a cul-de-sac at the park area, install a street light at the end of the cul-de-sac and provide water and sewer tap connections to allow for future improvement.

The value of the additional acreage and construction costs exceeds the $65,637 required for the Park Development Fee applicable to Phase IV.

City property goes to sealed bid

Council approved proceeding with the sale of four Cityowned properties utilizing the sealed bid method. The minimum bid per property will be based on the listed appraisal plus $875 for the appraisal costs incurred by the City.

The properties and market value as determined by Paramount Property Analysts are N. Jones, west of McNair Street, $40,000; 416 Baker Street, $20,000; 402 Lincoln Street, $55,000 and Camp IM, Block 42, lots 7-10, $15,000.

City to get new warehouse

After meeting in Executive Session in accordance with Section 551.072, Texas Government Code, council awarded the bid for construction of a new 75x112-foot Public Works warehouse to MBC Management. According to Utilities Director Jennifer Reyna, MBC ‘s bid of $408,700 was the lowest of six bids received and the company was the “most qualified.”

The warehouse will be built on City-owned property next to the wastewater treatment plan on S. Peeples Street. According to Reyna, the current warehouse property will be sold for private development.

Other council action:

•Approved the appointment of Barry Colbert and John Gray to the Parks and Recreation Board.

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the minutes and expenditures for March 2022.

Reports from City staff or City officials:

•Presented service awards to Lance Hall, 15 years, Jose Coronilla, 20 years and Don Busa, 25 years.

•Mayor Bert Miller proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Navasota.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/ meeting-videos.