Overnight shooting kills one

A 63-year-old Navasota woman, Denise Nobles Wells, was fatally shot in an overnight shooting.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated officers responded to the 900 block of Millican Street in Navasota for a report of shots fired at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

“Initial reports indicate a subject kicked in the door of the residence and began firing. An occupant inside the residence returned fire,” said Myatt.

Myatt said during the exchange of gunfire Wells was shot and killed.

“This is a very isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger,” explained Myatt. “We have a person of interest, and we are following that lead.”

More details will be released as the investigation unfolds.