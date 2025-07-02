Pantalion named to Dean’s list July 02, 2025 - 05:48 Posted in: News ADELPHI, MARYLAND — Joseph Pantalion of Navasota was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2025 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!