Pantalion named to Dean’s list

July 02, 2025 - 05:48
ADELPHI, MARYLAND — Joseph Pantalion of Navasota was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2025 term at University of Maryland Global Campus.   To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the ...

