Richards High School Homecoming royalty were crowned between the varsity girls and boy’s homecoming games against Dime Box, Jan. 17. Homecoming King and Queen are Ethan Gonzales and Kylie Douga. The varsity girls beat Dime Box, 51–40, and the boys won, 53–38. ...

