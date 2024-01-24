Panthers of the palace January 24, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News Richards ISD had our Homecoming 2024! We are proud to introduce this year’s Homecoming Court! Our Freshman Princess is Miss Payton Withers. Payton is the daughter of Nick and Amanda Withers. She is escorted by our Freshman Prince, Mr. Miguel Gonzalez who is the son of Yaneli Gonzalez and Kenneth Belknap. Our Sophomore ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!