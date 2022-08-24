Paroled rapist returns to prison

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

ANDERSON– A 57-year-old man who was out on parole for rape is returning to prison following a separate conviction in Grimes County.

Scott Hunter Colley was sentenced to life in prison in 1989 for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County but was later granted parole. Colley pled guilty Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Evading Detention in a Vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, before 12th District Judge David Moorman and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ as part of the plea agreement. On Dec. 16, 2020, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress in the Bedias area.

Colley, who was out on parole, was the suspect and fled the scene in his truck. Deputy Zackry Pavlock located the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Colley continued to flee trying to elude Pavlock.

The pursuit continued into Walker County where Department of Public Safety Trooper Floyd Garner spiked the tires of the suspected vehicle. The pursuit continued for six miles before Colley finally pulled into a parking lot within Huntsville city limits. Colley barricaded himself inside the vehicle and a standoff ensued. Huntsville Police Department Swat Team responded and he was taken into custody without incident. “Scott Colley is a rapist who was sentenced to life in prison for a violent assault of a 13-year-old girl,” stated Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender. “He should never have been granted parole and given the opportunity to reoffend and victimize more people. The community is safer with him behind bars. I am confident that with this sentence Colley will remain in custody for the remainder of his life.” Colley was prosecuted as a habitual offender because he had multiple prior prison sentences. He has pending charges in Trinity County for multiple felonies including: aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.