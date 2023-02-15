Patient wanted for assaulting hospital staff

An arrest warrant was issued for 41-year-old Marcus Dewayne Richardson, a patient of Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital, accused of assaulting hospital staff.

Navasota Police responded to the hospital Feb. 7, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of physical abuse between a patient and hospital staff. Officers stated a male patient assaulted three hospital staff members.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice guards, who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason, intervened and assisted hospital staff prior to officers arriving. The staff members were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richardson was transported to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital for other health issues and an arrest warrant was issued. Richardson was arrested the same day by Bryan Police charged with two counts of assault, third-degree felonies and one count of Class B Misdemeanor Assault. He remains in Brazos County Jail on bonds totaling $18,000.