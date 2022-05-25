A PATRIOT'S FAREWELL

Merriam Webster dictionary simply defines ‘patriot’ as “one who loves and supports his or her country.” To those who knew Carl Dry, no word better described him.

A celebration of Dry’s life was held at Grimes County VFW Post 4006 Saturday, May 21, where family, friends, colleagues, community members and veterans – all of whom were impacted by his life, gathered to honor him.

Dry served 10 years in the United States Air Force, was a Korean War Veteran, served as the Grimes County Veterans Service Officer and was a former Commander of VFW Post 4006. He was also a member of the American Legion. Dry wrote an opinion column, “Veterans Talk” published in the Navasota Examiner Newspaper and was part of the “Vet Voices” radio show on Navasota News Willy 1550 and 98.7 FM.

Before passing away, on May 7, Dry was hospitalized, but his work wasn’t finished. He reached out to members of the VFW insisting they help a veteran in need. According to those who knew him, Dry had a way of making people do things, voluntold.

A veteran was still dealing with busted water pipes during a recent freeze causing a massive water bill and damage. He previously arranged for the water bill to be paid, but the veteran also needed pipes repaired. In his final days of life, and with only a few knowing he was hospitalized, he coordinated those repairs.

Dry’s service to veterans prompted American Legion Commander Steve Storey to have a county-wide veteran service award created in his honor, the Carl D. Dry Veteran Community Award.

Before he died, Dry asked to see Pastor Wood. He told him, “I want you to know preacher that my time has come. My body is worn out, I’ve lived a good life. I don’t see me getting better and I’ve made the decision to go and meet my Savior Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Bruce Wood, who officiated the service, asked those attending to finish the sentence, “I’m thankful for Carl Dry because…” One by-one people stood to finish the sentence: he was the best father anyone could have; he was the best friend my husband ever had; he had a way of getting us to do things; he was an amazing human whose whole life was about helping veterans; every time he left my office we were laughing; he was the embodiment of service and love…

There is no greater honor than to keep someone’s leg acy alive. One-by-one the community will need to continue to stand for those who stood for the freedom of others. Through this Dry’s legacy will continue.

Dry received full military honors from the American Legion McClusky Post 640 and Grimes County VFW 4006 including a gun salute.

Keep the family of Carl Dry in your thoughts and prayers.