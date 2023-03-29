Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Paws for a Cause annual dog walk

March 29, 2023 - 00:00
    Best Costume – Nellie – Owner Becky Snow Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Best Dressed Female - Dottie Lou – Owner Hannah Dimmel Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Best Groomed - Daisy Mae – Owner Glen Hill Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Best Hair – Ryder – Owner Mimi Strode Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Best Tail Wagger - Sissy – Owner Andy Dobijanski Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Fastest Dog – Arlo – Owner Priscilla Mata Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    First Dog to Register – Blaze – Owner Vanikin Leggett Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Friendliest Dog – Lex – Owner Kimberly Lard Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Happiest Dog – Brownie - Owner Amy Jarvis Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Largest Dog - Ollie - Owner Janet Stribling Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Loudest/Noisiest Dog – Jax – Owner Makaylyn Brzymialkiewicz Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Most Energetic – Onyx – Owner David Ramirez Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Most Obedient Dog – Rip – Owner Malinda Santoy Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Most Personality – Mocha – Owner Bert Miller Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Smallest Dog - Bennett – Owner Audrey Moody Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
    Sweetest Dog - Bella – Owner Joan Rados Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano

The third annual Paws for a Cause dog walking event hosted by the Ain’t too Proud to Beg Relay for Life team to was held March 25, at August Horst Park in Navasota. The team made an $1,800 donation to Relay for Life of Grimes County which will be held at Navasota City Hall Friday, April 14.

