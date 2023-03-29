Paws for a Cause annual dog walk

-
Best Costume – Nellie – Owner Becky Snow Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Best Dressed Female - Dottie Lou – Owner Hannah Dimmel Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Best Groomed - Daisy Mae – Owner Glen Hill Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Best Hair – Ryder – Owner Mimi Strode Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Best Tail Wagger - Sissy – Owner Andy Dobijanski Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Fastest Dog – Arlo – Owner Priscilla Mata Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
First Dog to Register – Blaze – Owner Vanikin Leggett Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Friendliest Dog – Lex – Owner Kimberly Lard Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Happiest Dog – Brownie - Owner Amy Jarvis Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Largest Dog - Ollie - Owner Janet Stribling Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Loudest/Noisiest Dog – Jax – Owner Makaylyn Brzymialkiewicz Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Most Energetic – Onyx – Owner David Ramirez Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Most Obedient Dog – Rip – Owner Malinda Santoy Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Most Personality – Mocha – Owner Bert Miller Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Smallest Dog - Bennett – Owner Audrey Moody Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano
Sweetest Dog - Bella – Owner Joan Rados Examiner photos by Celeste Anguiano