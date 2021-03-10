Peacock nesting in Grimes County Jail

Clinton Peacock was booked into the Grimes County Jail Wednesday, March 3 after a search uncovered a stolen vehicle, stolen firearm and large quantities of illegal drugs.

According to a press release issued by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a business on Farm to Market Road 1774 north of Todd Mission Wednesday, March 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m. to investigate suspicious activity.

Deputies contacted two males. A subsequent search of the suspects revealed a stolen firearm, 65 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 1.5 grams of what deputies expect to be ecstasy. The vehicle the suspects occupied was later determined to be stolen.

Peacock was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1, a first-degree felony; Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2, a second-degree felony, Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony, 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, both third degree felonies, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony.

At the time of the press release a bond had not been set for Peacock.