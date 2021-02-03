PEGGY JOHNSON “Life is good.”

City of Navasota Human Resources Director Peggy Johnson has a deep appreciation for every day that dawns. Even with life’s good and bad decisions, heartache and loss, challenges and obstacles, she’s doesn’t take it for granted. Speaking with a wisdom that comes with age, Johnson said, “Some of the things you went through was to get you to where you are today.”

God provided

After graduating from Navasota High School in 1978, Johnson enrolled at Blinn College intent on obtaining a Business degree, but in her last semester “life happened,” interrupting her focus and her studies. While she coped with hurt and disappointment, doors would soon open and opportunities would present themselves to this young woman who was raised to “do your best at whatever you do.”

Johnson said, “I started working for the City of Navasota in 1985. I started out as a water and gas Meter Reader. I walked all over the city reading meters. I repaired meters, repaired water leaks, turned on gas and water, did some sewer stops. I learned how to use pipe wrenches and shovels.”

When not in the field, Johnson welcomed the opportunity to hone her office skills filing for the Utility Department.

In 1996, she left the City and worked briefly for the Navasota Housing Authority. Juggling work and family responsibilities, Johnson completed a business course at the Brazos Business College in Bryan. Older, wiser, and refocused, she “worked through the day and went to school at night, Monday through Thursday,” graduating at the top of her class.

Johnson said, “On Aug. 12, 1999, I came back to work for the City and knew I was going to stay when I got here, because I really liked working for the Clty.”

Mentored by seasoned employees Geraldine Binford and Susie Homeyer, over time Johnson promoted from Utility Billing Clerk to Payroll Coordinator to Human Resource Specialist, and two years ago, to Human Resources Director. During her meter reading days, Johnson never imagined one day she’d become the City’s Human Resource Director.

She said, “I didn’t see it, but God provided and made a way for me and I want to do my best with it.”

Helping hand, loving heart

If you ask an adult what they wanted to be when they grew up, you might hear astronaut, doctor, nurse, teacher but for Johnson, next to being a mom, it was all about helping people.

She said, “Any way I could serve by helping people, that’s what I wanted to do. This job gives me the opportunity. The Housing Authority gave me the opportunity. I love people, being with people and being a servant.”

Johnson is a member of the VFW Post 4006 Auxiliary, the Navasota City Wide Mission, sings in her church choir and serves as a church clerk. She and husband Harry are active members of the Carver Alumni Association, an organization which preserves the history and legacy of the former Navasota Colored School founded in 1895.

Johnson is the mother of three children, two living, and though the eight grandchildren ages 2-23 years are “scattered,” she loves to spend time with them when she can.

She said, “My grandchildren are my pride and joy, so I give them 100% of me. I’m a little kid, too. We play dolls and firetrucks, and all that type of stuff.”

Peggy and Harry will celebrate 40 years together in March, and as for their secret to happiness, she said, “It’s the love we have, the trust we have, and the faith we have. It hasn’t been perfect but we’re still here, and we’re still together, and I love that. Harry is a very caring, loving person, and he loves his family and works hard and provides for us.”

Sage advice

Johnson knows that often a companion of the past is regret, but “you learn from your mistakes.”

She continued, “My living testimony is to tell somebody else that it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Johnson said, “I tell my children to put God first. You can do anything you set your mind to, with God’s help. Always do your best. You can reach any goal, you can have what you want, but you have to work hard for it and stay focused on what you want in life. That’s the main thing – stay focused.”

Johnson urges forgiveness and moving on, not getting stuck emotionally in one place.

And if she were Queen for a Day?

She said, “I would set it so everybody experiences joy, peace and happiness. Hopefully, I’d have the power to take care of the sickness, this pandemic, this hatred – all of this stuff, poof! Do away with it.”

Wiping back tears, Johnson said, “I’m just so grateful for life. I love my job so I love coming to work. Just life itself. Life is good. We might not have everything we want but we have everything we need. This is the plan that God had for me and I’m grateful for it.”