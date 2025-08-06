Phase 2 of Nav comp plan held

The first of three events in Phase 2 of the Navasota Comprehensive Plan update was held Aug. 4 at the Navasota Center. Those attending represented a cross-section of stakeholders in Navasota’s future and included residents, business owners, city advisory board members, county and school officials and the newly hired Navasota ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!