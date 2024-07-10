PK Corporate addresses Navasota issues

PK Companies, owners of Navasota Manor at 1015 Church Street, responded to Examiner inquiries about the recent Navasota Manor resident complaints and subsequent termination of manager Nicole Schulz. Through written correspondence, Marea Powell, Director of Property Management, said she was unable to comment on employee issues but stated, “We do not ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!