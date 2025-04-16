Pocahontas attend annual conference

Pocahontas Society members of the Brazos Valley attended the Texas Society Children of the American Revolution annual conference, March 28–29 in Richardson. The Society are proven descendants of American Revolution patriots. Throughout the day and a half leadership–focused conference, members attend meetings, luncheons participate in fun activities and attend an awards ...

