Porcelain throne leads to conviction

ANDERSON – A 20-year-old male, Tylar Jordan, pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Robbery before 12th District Judge David Moorman, Tuesday, June 21. He was sentenced to a total 65 years in prison.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission, Jan. 24, 2021. A 9-1-1 call was received at 1:49 p.m. by an individual claiming to have been shot twice. He was able to provide his address and was transferred to an Emergency Medical Assistant.

Once connection was re-secured with Grimes County Dispatchers, another male subject was on the phone advising dispatchers his cousin had been shot twice.

The victim, Wayne Garcia, was critically injured with two gunshot wounds. He was air-lifted to the hospital. Garcia survived but was paralyzed from spinal cord damage.

GCSO and the Texas Rangers began investigation and determined four black males from the Conroe area arrived at the residence to purchase marijuana. Perez said he recognized three of the males because they had been at the residence previously to smoke marijuana.

One of the males asked Garcia if he could come inside to use the restroom and he allowed him to enter. Perez stated a heavyset black male who he had never seen also entered the residence, sat on the couch, and began rolling a blunt. Approximately two minutes later two of the black males pulled handguns and told Garcia and Perez not to move. Perez said Garcia began to walk away and was shot in the knee cap. Perez stated Garcia stumbled but continued walking and the same black male shot him a second time, this time in the middle of his back.

Perez said Garcia fell to the ground and was laying on his back while another black male was holding Perez at gunpoint. Approximately 10-15 minutes later, the victims fled after taking a PlayStation and possibly shoes from Garcia’s bedroom.

While investigating the scene a latent fingerprint was lifted from the raised toilet lid. The fingerprint came back as a match to Jordan who was identified in a lineup by Perez.

Jordan confessed to being involved in the robbery but denied being the shooter. Two adults and one juvenile co-defendant still have pending charges related to the incident.

“This is a significant first step toward justice being served in this case,” stated Grimes County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain. “In Grimes County, going into a person’s home and robbing them at gunpoint is not something we tolerate. Tylar Jordan’s actions will impact the victim for the remainder of his life. For that reason, a substantial prison sentence was the only appropriate resolution.”

Jordan will remain in the Grimes County Jail pending transfer to prison.