SMOKING TO PERFECTION
Voter registration deadline Oct. 7 for Nov, 5 Presidential Election

Post Oak, 'line in the sand' against commercial creep

September 18, 2024 - 00:00
News
“I think Post Oak is the line that we’ve decided is our line in the sand…” That statement by Commissioner Todd Wisner during the Sept. 12 Planning & Zoning meeting was a precursor to the commission’s 7-0 vote to deny a zoning change application for 1539 E. Washington Avenue. According ...

