Potential new requirements for homeowners

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford recaps the annual city of Navasota Home for the Holidays event with Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willie 98.7 Radio Personality Kenny Graves in Grilling Stafford – episode 32.

Stafford also discusses the potential of city council requiring new homes to have garages or carports and how you can voice your opinion on that subject.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford – Episode 32

City Council discussed requiring garages or carports on new homes. How can citizens voice their thoughts on this topic? “There are a couple of different ways they can do it. They can come by and see me, Lupe or any of our staff. They can also talk to any council member. And if they do not want to come in and talk to us, they can send us letters or emails.”

There was a huge turnout for Home for The Holidays last weekend in downtown Navasota. What feedback have you received from that event? “Everybody I have talked to had a great time. The stores were busy again, the downtown restaurants were overfl owing with people. It was a great day.”

How many entries were in the Home for the Holidays Parade? “I think we had about 36 entries – pretty close to what we normally have.”

Has the city been invited to tour Navasota ISD’s new facilities? “We have. Dr. Musick and I had a meeting a couple weeks ago and we’ve set up a time for the city council and some of the city staff [to tour the campus] while school is out to avoid a lot of contact with other people. He’s giving us that opportunity and they want to show off the new improvements they have made.”

What is the progress on Railroad Street? And will you remind us when it should be complete? “The project is to be completed in the spring. I can’t remember the exact date. They started to bring in the big culverts and should start putting those in this week. And they have a subcontractor that they are bringing in to start on the sidewalk.”

Does the city of Navasota set yearly goals? “Yes, we do set yearly goals. We have an annual planning retreat that the city council goes through - it takes about a day. We have a facilitator join our staff and we have long con versations about where we want to go and our goals for the upcoming year. If you watch over the last several years we present those goals publicly in the city council meeting roughly a couple weeks to a month after the city council sets those goals. They [goals] are also placed in the front of the city council packet each week for council to look at. At the State of the City address that brings to fruition how many of those goals we met through the year.”

Will there be a Grilling Stafford next week? Will it be moved up or do you three plan on taking a holiday break? “I think the three of us definitely need a break, but we will have Grilling Stafford next week.”

