Pretty is, as the pretty city committee does!

You never get a second chance to make a first impression, and City of Navasota employees take that slogan to heart every Friday morning. That is when you’ll find more than a dozen staff putting Navasota’s best face forward by planting flowers, picking up trash or cutting tree limbs in the downtown area.

While the Pretty City Committee is the brainchild of City Manager Brad Stafford who scopes out areas in need of freshening up, it’s Facilities Manager Dominique Lowery and Code Enforcement Officer Erik Covarrubias who take the lead seeing that Friday’s assignments are carried out. But you have to wonder what motivates an already busy city staff to take on the beautification of downtown.

Lowery said, “It’s leading by example. It makes you feel better about where you stay, or where you work.”

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks said, “Part of the goal is to encourage unity and pride in our city, getting out and getting involved in the community we’re a part of.”

Covarrubias said, “I guess the big goal is to beautify the city and make it look nice for visitors and tourists, to attract more investors, and for pride as well. We’re also letting the community know that they can join us. Anyone can volunteer to help keep the city beautiful.”

“Making the family tighter”

An unexpected bonus of the Pretty City Committee’s work has been the opportunity for employees in different departments to interact with each other, particularly the “inside” staff and the “outside” staff.

Lowery said, “It’s like meshing the inside with the outside, making the family tighter.”

Covarrubias said, “It’s a good way to bond and to break away from routine.”

Utility Secretary Daphne Kopycinski has a desk job and worked with the team for the first time last week.

She said, “Even though it was hot, it was a joy getting out because I sit here eight hours a day, every day, all day long. It was nice.”

Brooks likes the potential for team-building between staff and the citizens they serve.

She said, “It’s a good way to get our staff involved with the community on a different level other than coming in and paying your utility bill or talking about permits.”

Business involvement

While there have been inquiries from individuals who want to get involved, businesses have shown an interest too.

Brooks said, “Macver Integral Cleaning Services, LLC reached out to us and they’re coming out this Thursday and Friday to do some power washing as part of the Pretty City Committee. They’ve been great! Twin Oaks Landfill is sponsoring our shirts. We’ve tried to feed lunch to everybody that comes out to work, and Taqueria La Escondida donated lunch last week.”

According to Lowery, the Master Gardeners provided valuable information related to flower pricing and vendors as well as suggested seasonal changes.

Join the Pretty City team

City staff encourage residents to join them and become part of the Pretty City Committee by contacting Brooks at (936) 825-6475.

Lowery said, “Participation is free. We’d love to have other people out there.”

Brooks said, “We meet every Friday morning at 7:45 at City Hall. We start at 8 a.m. and go till noon.”

The Pretty City Committee has projects for all ages and abilities. For instance, can’t bend over? Pick up trash with grabbers provided by the City.

Brooks said, “We definitely want input from people, to hear their ideas, or locations to beautify.”

Lowery summed up the work of the Pretty City Committee saying, “It’s about what the passerby sees. See it before the passerby sees it. It’s making it beautiful one block at a time.”