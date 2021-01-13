Proposed Iola solar project changes ownership

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Special Meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to continue discussion with Blue Jay Solar regarding construction of a 175–210-megawatt power station near Iola. Toward the end of the meeting, Open Roads Renewables Senior Development Manager Craig Adair announced that Blue Jay Solar has been acquired by Massachusetts-based Enel Green Power North America.

Adair said of the change of ownership that occurred over the holidays, “The solar project is now technically owned by Enel Green Power. We will be working with them, so we will still be involved. Nothing changes in terms of the court, in terms of this agreement. They‘ve acquired the project from us on the assumption this agreement gets done because it’s as critical for them as it is for us for the project to happen.”

Adair then introduced Robert Pena, Project Developer for Enel Green Power, who will represent the company in Grimes County. Pena told the court that the company is developing a portfolio of 12 projects that are 100% solar.

Enel Green already in Texas

In a press release Oct. 13, 2020, the Italian multinational renewable energy corporation announced it would start construction of its second solar + storage project in North America. The project called Azure Sky, is located west of Dallas-Fort Worth in Haskell County, and is comprised of a 284-megawatt photovoltaic facility paired with an 81-megawatt battery. It’s expected to be operational by summer 2021.

The Azure Sky hybrid project in Texas is Enel Green Power’s second utility-scale solar + storage project in North America, and the company has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with The Home Depot for a 75-megawatt portion of the project.

According to Enel Green’s strategic plan, the company is expected to install around 1-gigawatt of new utility-scale wind and solar projects per year across the United States and Canada.

The Haskell County Azure Sky hybrid project will “utilize a native and pollinator-friendly seed mix to establish pollinator habitat for the life of the project, generating both operational efficiency and ecosystem services in the form of providing monarch butterflies, honeybees and native pollinators access to a high-quality habitat.”

Enel Green Power has a presence in 18 states and one Canadian province and operates around 70 plants with a managed capacity of over 6-gigawatts powered by hydro, wind, geothermal and solar energy.

Agreement revision in the works

Negotiations between Grimes County and Blue Jay Solar began mid-2020 when the company asked Grimes County Commissioners Court for a Chapter 312 tax abatement for 10-years. Blue Jay currently has agreements with 16 contiguous landowners on land that is presently under ag exemption. Should the project go forward, approximately 1,500 of 2,500 acres that lay between FM 244 and FM 39 will be under solar panels.

On Dec. 16 commissioners, opted to approve a Chapter 381 Economic Development Agreement with a 100% tax reimbursement the fi rst year, 50% the second year and 25% the third year.

At a Special Meeting Dec. 21, Blue Jay Solar was offered a PILOT Program (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) for years 4-25. The objective of the PILOT Program is to establish a minimum amount of payment to the County.

After further discussion at Wednesday’s meeting about the appraisal process and the county’s goals related to land valuation, County Attorney Jon C. Fultz stated he would revise the agreement, send it to the project committee for review and then resubmit to Blue Jay Solar.