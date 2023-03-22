Proposition A to address growth

Anderson-Shiro CISD has seen substantial growth and hope to address those needs through Proposition A, a $44.5 million bond, that will appear on the May 6 ballot.

Currently the district has around 943 students from Pre-K through 12th grade including 173 transfer students (82 elementary, 91 secondary). Of those transfers, 72 are children of current staff or former staff. The district significantly decreased transfer students from 230 in the 2014-15 school year.

Student breakdown of each campus includes

• Elementary (Pre-K – 5th) 470 students.

• Secondary (6th - 12th) 473 students.

• Junior High (6th – 8th) 214 students.

• High School (9th – 12th) 259 students.

Growth Rate

• 2009-2010: 684 students. This is the same year the secondary campus was opened.

• 2014-2015: 823 students.

• 2021-2022: 866 students.

• 2022-2023: 943 students.

If approved, the bond will include new construction, remodels, and improvements to suit the needs of growth within the district.

Elementary Campus

• Construct new elementary campus PK-5 on the property owned by ASCISD behind the Secondary campus. There will also be a new entrance at the newly constructed elementary campus to ease the flow of traffic, a new playground and a gymnasium. The district owns 212 acres.

Junior High Campus

The existing elementary campus was constructed in 1987 and received renovations in 2003, 2010 and 2013.

Plans include

• Renovate the existing elementary campus and use it to house junior high students, grades 6-8. Those students are currently housed on the secondary campus. The renovation would bring the building to ADA compliance. There will be a Special Education Life Skills classroom/sensory. Convert central administration offices into a band hall and create a science lab and Blackbox theatre classroom.

Secondary Campus

The campus construction was completed in 2010.

Plans include

• Renovate into a high school only campus.

• Expand the Agriculture shop and classroom utilizing existing weight room.

• Relocate CTE classroom to the weight room.

• Create Special Education Life Skills classroom/sensory.

Field House/ Concessions

• New expanded weight room facility.

• Additional locker room area.

Bus Barn

• Additional drive through bus maintenance bay.

• Covered fueling station.

• Additional bus parking.

Financial Impact

For the average home value of $200,000 in the Anderson-Shiro CISD with a $40,000 Homestead Exemption, the tax impact is $435.24 annually or $36.27 per month.

Tax impact with the same exemption for an appraised value of $100k is $136.12/year and $13.60/month; $300k - $707.26/year, $59.84/month; $400k - $979.29/year, $81.60/month.

For more information on Proposition A, visit ascisd.net. Early voting for the May 6, General Election begins April 24. Find voting times and locations at https://www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections.