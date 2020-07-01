PSVFD enters fire funding contract with county

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, June 24, and approved a firefighting services contract and discussed acquisition of new election equipment. Commissioner Barbara Walker was absent.

PSVFD contract approved

Nine months into the current fiscal year contract period, the Plantersville Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department has entered into a contract for county funding for firefighting services. Fire Chief David Briggs and board president Deen Miller were present on behalf of PSVFD.

Commissioners approved the contract with language changes to the tier level descriptions and clarified that Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly’s role is to validate certification, rather than approve it.

While the contract has been approved, approval of payment is scheduled for the April 1 court, with the amount contingent upon tier level achieved and validated by Lilly.

Lilly told the Examiner that payment will begin with “whatever quarter that they are determined eligible at. That’s the same as we’ve done with all the departments.”

According to Lilly, when Chief Briggs reached out to the county, he met with PSVFD in anticipation of a contract and began his evaluation to determine what certifications PSVFD holds.

Lilly said, “I want to work with the fire department and get that completed as soon as possible, but with the understanding that they must provide proof that they meet that level.”

Responding to County Attorney Jon C. Fultz’s concerns about the verbiage changes and contract consistencies among the seven volunteer fire departments, Lilly confirmed that the verbiage changes will be the same “across-the-board” when contracts are renewed for the next fiscal year which begins Oct. 1.

EA eyes new election equipment

Elections administrator Lucy Ybarra gave a brief summary of the county’s recent Election Security Assessment of the elections and voter registration departments and discussed grant strategy for replacing the county’s 20-year old voting equipment.

Ybarra said, “It went well. We found a couple of issues that we knew were coming when it comes to our server strength, firewall, things like that and the way our current election equipment is acting. With the age we knew there were some security issues as well. It does not affect our grant, so we know that we are getting the Election Security Grant which is also tied in with HAVA.”

Ybarra said her office will have a full printout of issues and recommendations July 20. She clarified that the 2018 and 2020 Election Security Grants have been combined into one $120,000 grant. The 2020 HAVA (Help America Vote Act) is $25,000. Based on the county’s security assessment at this point, she anticipates receiving the entire $120,000.

Ybarra said replacing the county’s voting equipment would cost $400,000. With $145,000 covered by the two grants, the $255,000 balance would be the county’s responsibility.

County judge Joe Fauth said there is a possibility that funds from categories 4-6 of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) could cover the balance, provided the county meets categories 1-3.

The categories of eligible expenses are (1) medical expenses, (2) public health expenses, (3) payroll expenses for public safety, (4) expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19 related public health measures, (5) expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency, and (6) any other COVID-19 related expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government to satisfy the fund’s eligibility criteria.

Burn ban

The burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action

•Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills.

•Facilities Maintenance/Project Manager Al Peeler gave an update on the courthouse restoration, jail mold remediation and justice and business center construction.

•Approved the application of a Coronavirus Relief Fund grant and authorized the county judge as signatory.

•Approved release of the Road Maintenance Bond for King Oaks Section 4 - Gated (private road).

•Approved the plat of the Dartmouth Estates Subdivision consisting of 10 lots off CR 110.

•No motion was received on a variance request by Sarah Nash for a waiver requiring paved roads on her 194-acre tree farm intended to be sold into 15-30 acre individual lots.

•Accepted the Road and Bridge report on maintenance, mowing, culvert and drainage work and other activities.