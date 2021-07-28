P&Z acts on PUD sidewalks and Healthpoint facility

Navasota’s Planning and Zoning Commission conducted two public hearings Thursday, July 22 - the first related to a zoning change to allow development of 103 homesites, and the second for a conditional use permit to allow construction of a medical facility.

Hidden Hills PUD

After a public hearing with one comment, commissioners approved a zoning change application submitted by Jarvis Tire and Wheel LLC to rezone property near N. LaSalle/Millican Street and Laredo Street from B-1, General Business to Hidden Hills PUD (Planned Unit Development), but requiring sidewalks be constructed on both sides of the street.

The approval came after lengthy discussion about developer Blackrock Builder’s request to construct sidewalks on one side of the street only. City ordinance requires sidewalks on both sides of the street in new subdivisions but sidewalk development standards may be negotiated in PUDs.

Blackrock Builders developed both Dove Court and Dove Landing in the Dove Crossing Subdivision and the lot sizes and home styles in Hidden Hills will be similar. Blackrock president, Thomas Pack, expects Hidden Hills to appeal to the same mix of homebuyers - singles, families, young and old.

Dove Court and Dove Landing home prices were under $150,000 but with the increased cost of building materials, Hidden Hills PUD homes will be approximately $200,000.

Commissioners were pleased with the number of homes, the location in town, but the amount of vehicle traffic generated within the subdivision prompted concerns about pedestrian safety.

Neighboring property owner Louis Calderon questioned how the zoning change would impact his future business plans and drainage.

New Healthpoint clinic to offer counseling, dental

Following a public hearing with no comments against, commissioners approved a conditional use permit requested by the Brazos Valley Community Action Agency, Inc., (BVCAA) dba Healthpoint, to construct a medical clinic at 8310 SH 6.

Healthpoint is currently located in the Dove Crossing Subdivision but the new outpatient primary care facility to be constructed next to the Baylor Scott & White Health Clinic will more than double its size. In addition to expanding physical space, Healthpoint will go from staffing two physicians to four as well as adding dental and counseling services.

Other business

Before adjourning, commissioners approved the minutes of the June 24 meeting.

Present were commissioners Dia Copeland, James Harris, Patty Tokoly, vice chairman Dr. John Walla, and Todd Wisner. Carolyn Katkoski and Randy Peters were absent. Diosdado represented the City of Navasota.

P&Z meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at 200 E. McAlpine Street. The schedule for P&Z meetings and meeting videos is available at https://www.navasotatx.gov/planning-zoning-commission.