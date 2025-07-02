Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Fun in the sun
Next article
Pantalion named to Dean’s list

P&Z approvals include upscale day spa

July 02, 2025 - 05:48
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

The Navasota Planning & Zoning Commission held three public hearings June 26 and approved a replat, a zoning change and a development plan that will allow the operation of a day spa in the Overlay District.  The first item was an application submitted by M&P Adventures LLC to replat 71.464 acres ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025