P&Z approves “light industrial” for Farquhar Facility

After a public hearing with no comments against, the Navasota Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change application submitted by Anton Drabek for property located at 808 Farquhar Street.

The current zoning is R-1A: High Density, Single Dwelling Unit and the request was to change the zoning to M-1: Light Industrial for warehousing and distribution use.

Recapping the zoning status, Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado said, “The property is currently zoned residential. I believe this was done when the City went through the Comprehensive Plan process a few years ago when a major portion of the City was rezoned. This property ended up falling onto R-1 category, which is interesting, because right next to it, the property abutting it next to the track is light industrial. It wouldn’t be spot zoning because there is light industrial along the entire length of the track.”

According to Drabek, his brother currently packages medical supplies such as beakers and centrifuges for labs in the warehouse but will be relocating to a smaller facility in Navasota. The property is under contract to be sold and the zoning change will allow the new owner to operate the building in a similar fashion. Responding to commis

Responding to commissioners’ questions about the age of the building and code compliance, Diosdado said, “The new owner will have to get a Certificate of Occupancy from our building inspector which will include a walk-through of the entire building. If he sees any code deficiencies, they can be addressed then.”

Diosdado said that 35 property owners within 500-feet were notified of the public hearing by mail, a sign was placed on the property as well as an ad in the Navasota Examiner. Diosdado said he received only one inquiry about the meeting.

Other business

Before adjourning, commissioners approved the minutes of the March 24 meeting. Commissioners presented were Dia Copeland, Debbie Hancock, James Harris, chairman Randy Peters, Dr. John Walla and Todd Wisner. Carolyn Katkoski was absent.

Also present were City Manager Jason Weeks and Bernie Gessner, the city council quarterly liaison.

P&Z meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at 200 E. McAlpine Street. The agenda for P&Z meetings and meeting videos are available at https://www.navasotatx.gov/planning-zoning-commission.