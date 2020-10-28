P&Z completes 2-year rezoning project

The Navasota Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) held a Regular Meeting Thursday, Oct. 22, and wrapped up its two-year Agriculture Open Space District (A/O) rezoning project. After three public hearings with only one comment, which was favorable to the change, nine properties in the city’s northwest quadrant in the cemetery hill neighborhood were rezoned to residential districts.

The first public hearing and subsequent action involved five properties totaling 200.74 acres which were rezoned R-1C, low density, single dwelling unit, 2-acre lot residential district. According to Administrative Intern, Abigail Ledbetter, R-1C was compatible with the commission’s desire to “utilize those larger lots and get some larger properties out there.”

Speaking as a property owner, councilman Bernie Gessner, commented during the public hearing that “this is an ideal use of the property.”

Community Development Director Lupe Diosdado said all property owners within 500-feet had been notified by mail and an ad placed in the Navasota Examiner. He received one phone call from an affected property owner inquiring about land use after the rezoning and she was told it would not change her ability to graze livestock.

No comments were received during the second public hearing on three properties totaling 6.66 acres approved for R-3, high density, multi-dwelling units, residential district.

Ledbetter said, “We suggested R-3 because the properties below it are already zoned R-3, so we thought they would flow nicely and give that area a good opportunity for usage.”

There were no comments during the public hearing for the final 1-acre lot recommended for rezoning R-1B, medium density, single dwelling unit, quarter acre residential lot.

According to Ledbetter, R-1B was suggested because the properties directly below are zoned R-1B, and being less than two acres, “it would be a good use of the property to fit with the properties directly around it.”

Other business

Before adjourning, commissioners approved the minutes of the Sept. 24 meeting.

Present were Dia Copeland, James Harris, Carolyn Katkoski, Chairman Randy Peters, Patty Tokoly, and Todd Wisner. Dr. John Walla was absent. Representing the City was Lupe Diosdado, Community Development Director and Administrative Intern, Abigail Ledbetter.

P&Z meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at 200 E. McAlpine Street. The schedule for P&Z meetings and meeting videos is available at https://www.navasotatx.gov/planning-zoning-commission.