As the Navasota Planning and Zoning commission winds down its review of the City’s ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction), City staff may be looking toward the Heavens when it comes to land development. During the June 24 workshop, Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado floated the idea of a “fly-in” community during discussion about future land use in the Southwest Growth Center.

The Southwest ETJ Growth Center is located primarily along the FM 1227 corridor. While FM 1227 provides a connection to downtown Navasota and State Highway 6, approximately 80% of the land located in this growth center is within the Zone “A” FEMA unstudied flood zone. Over 90% of current land use is A/O, Agriculture/Open Space, with some residential homes on large acreage tracts. It’s also home to major employers NOV Grant Prideco and NOV Tuboscope as well as the 206-lot single dwelling subdivision, Heritage Meadows.

According to Diosdado, based on citizen feedback during the previous A/O rezoning process within the city limits, the recommendation is to stay with the A/O zoning for compatibility in the ETJ.

Diosdado said that R-2 zoning for multifamily dwellings, such as townhomes, closer to the VFW and August Horst Park would help fill the City’s need for additional rental property.

Diosdado said, “Closer to the airport, at least abutting the runway, staff recommended to extend the runway at some point in the future. We’ve had talks with members of the group that’s associated with the Airport Advisory Board and there’s hope of one day of extending that runway a little bit further to allow for larger passenger aircraft, not 747s but more private jets. Directly next to the airport, we’re recommending high density single family to one day accommodate a fly-in community in there as well.”

Describing a fly-in community, Diosdado said, “Essentially, it is a subdivision where instead of vehicle garages, they have garages for airplanes. And the streets are really wide to accommodate small aircraft.”

There are a number of fly-in communities in Texas such as in Boerne, Cedar Park, Fort Worth, Sherman, and Van Zandt County. P&Z Chairman Randy Peters commented that a west Houston fly-in community he is familiar with is about 15 years old.

Diosdado reiterated that the City and P&Z’s review of the ETJ are recommendations only, saying, “It’s up to the property owner to petition for whichever zoning they prefer.”

Other business

Before adjourning, commissioners approved the minutes of the May 27 meeting.

Present were commissioners Dia Copeland, Carolyn Katkoski, Chairman Randy Peters, Patty Tokoly, Dr. John Walla, and Todd Wisner. James Harris was absent. Diosdado represented the City of Navasota.

P&Z meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at 200 E. McAlpine Street. The schedule for P&Z meetings and meeting videos is available at https:// www.navasotatx.gov/planning-zoning-commission.