P&Z tackles Overlay omission

The Navasota Planning and Zoning Commission met Thursday, April 28, and conducted two workshops, one addressing the Washington Overlay Zoning District, and a second addressing Recreational Vehicle Parks.

Discussion of the Overlay Zoning District began with a verbal history by city council quarterly liaison Bernie Gessner of events beginning in 2004 leading up to its creation.

Gessner participated in various committees, one of which included the Texas Historical Commission (THC), in attempts to address Navasota’s east entrance. When Navasota lacked a consistent area of homes and buildings of the same architectural style, Michael Parks, current president of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and former City of Bryan Planning and Zoning member, suggested something Bryan had adopted – an Overlay District.

Gessner said, “The purpose of the Overlay District was to combine the ideas of historical preservation and the idea of being able to make maximum use of these buildings - that there could and should be some conversion over to commercial but not entirely, but to maintain the same façade anyway. We came up with some of the rules and regulations you see before you now. The intent was always to preserve that area and the commercial was an afterthought.”

Commissioners had a number of questions for Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado about their ability to amend the ordinance and specifically wanted a definition of their “discretion.”

Diosdado also explained that while some areas of the Overlay are zoned Residential and some are B-1: General Business, the Overlay prevails when there is a conflict with design standards.

Gessner said, “We are not going to turn those businesses that are there into big old houses, so we got to figure out something to do with them.”

Discussing an existing business moving out and a new one moving in, Dr. John Walla inquired about their ability to require a repurposed building to blend in, a suggestion favorably received by other commissioners.

Diosdado said he will look into their ability to add language which makes it clear at time of application, that changes to the existing building will be subject to additional requirements at the discretion of P&Z.

RV Parks

According to Diosdado, RV parks are not explicitly permitted in any particular zone which means the only possible method of development is through a Specific Use Permit (SUP). If an SUP is approved, it is granted only to the existing property owner and can’t be sold or transferred.

Discussion was held related to adding RV parks to one of the established zoning districts as a conditional or permitted use. Diosdado will research other cities’ RV park standards and present them at a follow-up workshop.

Commissioners present were Dia Copeland, Debbie Hancock, James Harris, Carolyn Katkoski, chairman Randy Peters, Dr. John Walla and Todd Wisner as well as Gessner and City Manager Jason Weeks.

P&Z meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at 200 E. McAlpine Street. The agenda for P&Z meetings and meeting videos are available at https://www.navasotatx.gov/planning-zoning-commission.