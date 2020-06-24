Railroad Street parking lot opens

Examiner photo by Caitlyn Druckhammer

Representatives of several local governmental entities, business and community members gathered this week to dedicate the new municipal parking lot located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Railroad Street. Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford described the project as a cooperative effort among the City of Navasota, Mike Pederson of Circle P Antiques, and the Navasota Economic Development Corporation which funded the project. The parking lot provides space for 32 vehicles and includes drainage improvements that tie into a separate, federally funded drainage project currently underway on Railroad Street.