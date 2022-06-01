Ransleben returns to jail

A 37-year-old repeat offender returned to jail Sunday, May 29. Jessi Ransleben was arrested on drug charges – the sec ond time this month.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Brosig Street and Brule Avenue. During the investigation, officers identified Ransleben as the driver. Ransleben was previously arrested May 19 on drug possession charges after she was found sleeping in a parked car at a local business.

Officers searched Ransleben during the crash investigation and located a baggy of methamphetamine, syringes filled with methamphetamine and marijuana. She was booked into Grimes County Jail for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 and possession of marijuana.

As of press time Tuesday, May 31, Ransleben remained in jail on a $62,500 bond.