Rattler student–athletes continue careers May 14, 2025 - 06:42 Posted in: News Navasota High School hosted signing day, May 9, for eight athletes who are continuing their athletic and educational careers in college. Of the athletes, three are going to play soccer, two will play football, there is a softball and baseball player and a track athlete. NHS athletic director, Trey Allen,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!