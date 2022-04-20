Rear end collision raises concern

A major automobile accident at the intersection of Texas State Highway 105 west and Fairway Drive in Navasota has residents in the area concerned.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 16, Navasota Police and Fire Departments along with CHI Grimes St. Joseph medical personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated the investigation determined a sedan car and a SUV were both traveling westbound on SH 105. The sedan attempted to turn left onto Fairway Drive when it was struck by the SUV from behind.

Mize said both drivers were transported via ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to control speed.

The accident occurred in front of the Pecan Lakes Estates Subdivision which has undergone major growth with the construction of hundreds of new homes. Residents near the area expressed their concerns on the Navasota Examiner Facebook page stating there needs to be a turning lane or traffic signal at that intersection. Navasota City Manager

Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks stated Navasota Development Services Director, Lupe Diosdado, informed him that the developer of Pecan Lakes Estates has been working closely with TxDOT’s Bryan district on the development of a turning lane since the fall of 2019.

The proposed turning lane is approximately 2,300 feet and would extend from Pecan Lakes Drive, a new entrance into the Pecan Lakes Estates Subdivision, past Fairway Drive.

Weeks said he, along with other City of Navasota staff, had a meeting scheduled with TxDOT Tuesday, Apr. 19, at 3 p.m. to find out the status of the turning lane and discuss other projects. (Results of that meeting were not available before the Apr. 20 press deadline).