A record-setting crowd flooded the Grimes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center for the start of the 2021 Grimes County Fair with a sold-out concert featuring Aaron Watson and special guest Doc West Saturday, June 6. The fair continues throughout the week. For more Grimes County Fair photos see page 2.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!