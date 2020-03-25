Relief assistance for small businesses

Help is available for small businesses struggling due to COVID-19, via Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA). Governor Greg Abbott requested the Economic Injury Disaster Declaration on March 17, 2020, allowing the SBA to make these loans possible statewide.

Small businesses should apply for an SBA EIDL through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) website at https://tdem.texas.gov/covid-19/. Approved applicants should expect a turnaround time of about three weeks.

The City of Navasota encourages local businesses to take part in this relief action if need be. The purpose of this program is to provide aid to local businesses who have suffered economic injury due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Please contact City Hall at (936) 825-6475 with any questions or concerns, or visit https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/coronavirus for more information.