Repeat offender returning to prison

ANDERSON – A Navasota man with an extensive criminal history, 36-year-old Deon Latroy Rush, is returning to prison following a conviction by a Grimes County Jury Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Rush was found guilty of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 months of State Jail time and a $5,000 fine. He was previously sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2009 for burglary of a habitation where one of the occupants was shot. Rush was released early on parole and has been arrested multiple times since.

The most-recent conviction stems from an incident on May 21, 2022. At approximately 2:20 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person standing outside a residence.

Officers located Rush walking away from the residence carrying a beer and marijuana. When officers attempted to detain Rush to conduct an investigation. He was determined to be under the influence of narcotics and refused to comply with officer commands. Rush was tased as he tried to flee from officers.

During the search following Rush’s arrest, officers found cocaine concealed in a container and methamphetamine in a baggie within his wallet. He was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Grimes County Assistant District Attorneys, David Armbruster and Meagan Callaham, prosecuted the case before 12th District Judge David Moorman. Once closing arguments were presented, it took the jury under five minutes to find Rush guilty.

During the punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Rush’s extensive criminal history dating back to 2005. Jurors also learned Rush was currently on parole.

Rush asked the jury to grant him time served during his closing argument and The State asked for 2 years. He was sentenced to 15 months.

Possession of a Controlled Substance (under 1 gram) is a State Jail Felony punishable by 180-2 years in State Jail and up to a $10,000 fine. “Deon Rush requested a jury trial after our office refused to give him time served,” stated Assistant DA, David Armbruster. “Today, a Grimes County Jury found him guilty in less than 5 minutes. The jury’s punishment verdict shows that Grimes County is still a community that holds individuals accountable for the possession of illegal narcotics.”

Rush is currently in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.