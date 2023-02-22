Time to readless than
Richards hosting incorporation meeting
February 22, 2023 - 00:00
RICHARDS – A public meeting will be held Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. to discuss the incorporation of Richards.
The meeting will be held in the Richards ISD cafeteria, 9477 Panther Drive in Richards. During the meeting a speaker will be available to answer questions and share what to expect with incorporating. All members of the Richards community and surrounding areas are invited to attend and participate in the discussion.