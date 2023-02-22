Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Richards hosting incorporation meeting

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
February 22, 2023 - 00:00
RICHARDS – A public meeting will be held Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. to discuss the incorporation of Richards.

 

The meeting will be held in the Richards ISD cafeteria, 9477 Panther Drive in Richards. During the meeting a speaker will be available to answer questions and share what to expect with incorporating. All members of the Richards community and surrounding areas are invited to attend and participate in the discussion. 

