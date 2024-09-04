Richards ISD approves raises

Richards Independent School District Board of Trustees adopted a $3.2 million budget during a special meeting Aug. 26. Included in the $3,019,000.00 budget are teacher raises of $1,200. Other staff members will receive a $600 raise. The board contracted Johnny Zolman as a financial advisor to work with them to determine ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!