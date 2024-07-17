Richards ISD names lone finalist

RICHARDS — Richards Independent School District named the lone finalist for superintendent during a special called meeting July 11. The board of trustees unanimously selected Michael Smith to take over as superintendent. Smith, the current chief operations officer for West Hardin ISD, replaces William Boyce who resigned May 16. Richards ISD board ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!