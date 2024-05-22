Richards ISD superintendent resigns

RICHARDS — Richards Independent School District is hosting a special meeting Thursday, May 25, to begin the search for a new superintendent. William Boyce submitted his resignation at the May 16 board meeting. “His service and dedication to Richards ISD is valued and appreciated,” Richards Board President Wendy Graves said. “The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!