On the road with Brad Stafford

In this episode of Grilling Stafford, the community has taken a particular interest in roadway repair responsibilities as well as emergency response. Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford answers those questions and more with Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 FM Radio host Kenny Graves ask Stafford the questions ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!