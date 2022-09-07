Special to The Examiner

Brand Friday, April 14, 2023 on your calendar and prepare to “Saddle Up and Run Cancer Outta Town” during the annual Grimes County Relay for Life at Navasota City Hall. The fun, fundraising and remembrance ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. Like and follow the Relay for Life of Grimes County Facebook page to see all of the latest information.

Remember to let Kay or Trisha Harris know if you have any additions or updates to the “in honor of” and “in memory of” lists that are placed in The Examiner and read at the Relay during the Luminaria Ceremony.

Relay for Life of Grimes County organizers encourage you to sign up as a survivor or caregiver on the event website, www.relayforlife.org/ grimescotx even if you do not join a team. You will receive a free t-shirt and be included in future mailouts.

Contact Kay Harris, 936-870-5063 or Trisha Harris, 936-870-5390 for more information.