Search continues following structure fire

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
Local authorities are attempting to locate two occupants of a home that caught fire early Friday morning, Jan. 21.

Local authorities are attempting to locate two occupants of a home that caught fire early Friday morning, Jan. 21.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated a structure fire began at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the 9000 block of South Business 6.

Sowell said the structure was completely engulfed in flames but has since been extinguished. He said authorities have not been able to locate the occupants of the home and are unsure if they were home at the time.

South Business 6 has been reopened. The cause of the fire is being investigated and more details will be released as they are available.

