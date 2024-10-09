Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Search for missing teen continues

October 09, 2024 - 00:00
Navasota Police are continuing the search for 16–year–old Brianna Seymore who was reported missing Sunday, Oct. 5. An Amber Alert was issued for the teen who was last seen around 12:50 a.m. at the 600 block of Teague Street. She is described as a black female, 5–foot, 7–inches tall, 135 pounds ...

