Search for missing teen continues October 09, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News Navasota Police are continuing the search for 16–year–old Brianna Seymore who was reported missing Sunday, Oct. 5. An Amber Alert was issued for the teen who was last seen around 12:50 a.m. at the 600 block of Teague Street. She is described as a black female, 5–foot, 7–inches tall, 135 pounds