Second time a charm for county’s Harvey bid

The Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Thursday, March 14, and approved a second round bid for the Hurricane Harvey Grant Project. The $409,355.01 bid from Eubanks Excavation was approved with the understanding that the amount above the grant will be covered by Road and Bridge’s Fund Balance and revenue from county labor for Hurricane Harvey work in Bedias, Iola and Todd Mission.

In January, the court rejected all bids for the Hurricane Harvey Grant Project because the lowest bid was almost double the project. The total grant amount is $334,000 with $264,000 available money for construction. According to Road & Bridge (R&B) Engineer Harry Walker, the original low bid was $560,000, so it was repackaged, rebid and this round the county received four bids as opposed to two previously.

Walker said, “The problem is the bid is still $145,000 over the budget under the grant. The way the grants are structured we have to provide benefits to all the areas that were included in the original grant application, so if the contractor doesn’t do this work, it will fall on R&B to do it.”

Walker said that with their other commitments, the paving project, and the Harvey construction work for Bedias, Iola and Todd Mission because of interlocal agreements, R&B would not be able to get the work done by the required completion date in late September-early October.

His recommendation was to accept the Eubanks bid, and use money in the R&B Fund Balance to cover the difference. He also added that per terms of the grant, the County will charge and be reimbursed by the cities for the grant-related construction work.

DarkTrace security proposed

Commissioners approved a request from IT Director Gregg Cannon for a six-month agreement with DarkTrace in the amount of $7,560 to install a security monitoring appliance to protect the County from malicious hacker activity not covered by antivirus solutions. The motion was approved without the obligation to initiate the software package Oct. 1 because next year’s funds can’t be dedicated at this time. Total cost of the software $38,000.

While the County hasn’t been breached or had virus issues in three years, Cannon said, “There was a virus released about six day ago, and in just six days that virus claimed $34 million in ransomware from agencies in the state of Texas.”

Discussion covered how DarkTrace works, current monitoring products, delaying IT projects at the Pct. 3 JP and GCSO offices to fund the software and committing future budget funds.

Also commenting were R&B Engineer Harry Walker and District Clerk Diane Leflore.

Walker said a ransomware attack occurred in 2014 and there are old computer files and photographs from floods he can’t access because the County chose not to pay the ransomware.

Leflore said, “If something happened to our records that would be like burning down the courthouse. It frightens me to think that you want us to scan everything and get rid of paper. What if I didn’t have paper and that happened? It’s frightening.”

Elections worker, software changes

Commissioners approved Elections Administrator Lucy Ybarra’s request to add Democrats Inez Green and Nancy Hock to the Early Voting Ballot Board (EVBB) for 2021-2023, bringing the number to four Democrats and four Republicans. According to Yba rra, the number of board members is being increased from five to eight since two members prefer to be an ‘as needed’ emergency team.

Commissioners also approved Ybarra’s request to upgrade the current Vista Solutions Group contract at a cost of $13,750.

According to Ybarra, last year Elections Administration “piggybacked” off the GCSO’s contract with Vista to scan department records, voter registrations and eventually election records.

Citing the slow rate and difficulty of scanning different sized documents from as far back as the 70s, a staff of two, and 17,000 records to scan, Ybarra explained the upgrade comes with better scanners, allows scanning of all documents and the ability to interface with the state program, TEAM.”

Ybarra said the $13,750 covers installation and training for the upgrade and is in her budget, and that the additional $2,800 of the $5,000 annual contract cost will come from Chapter 19 funds and administrative fees charged to entities hosting elections.

Burn ban: The burn ban remains lifted.