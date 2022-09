Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

Randy and Dee Dee Setzer were awarded the Navasota Garden Club’s September Yard of the Month. Yheir home at 911 Church Street features an array of beautiful plantings including Crepe Myrtles, roses, lantana, boxwoods, Pentas, Vinca and Day Lilies. They survived the hot dry summer. The back and side yard have Bougainville Pride of Barbados, Giant Spider Lilies, Angel Trumpet and Chinese Wisteria.