Sexual assault suspect apprehended at Navasota motel

A wanted man from Harris County, 25-year-old Jamie Turner, was captured at a Navasota motel Wednesday afternoon, May 26.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated at approximately 3:06 p.m. Navasota Police Officers along with Grimes County Sheriff Deputies received a tip of an individual with a second-degree felony sexual assault warrant and first-degree felony burglary of a habitation warrant from Tomball, in Harris County, was staying at the Vanguard Motel, 700 block of North LaSalle Street in Navasota.

Upon arrival Myatt stated officers attempted numerous times to contact Turner, but he refused to let officers in. Officers used force to gain entry and discovered Turner in the bathroom with self-inflicted knife wounds to his neck and chest in a suicide attempt.

Prior to attempting to enter the motel room, officers evacuated other motel tenants to ensure their safety.

Turner was transported via ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota then air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Myatt stated the latest update is Turner is in serious but stable condition.